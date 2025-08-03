African Daisies

While wandering around the Homestead Park, my attention was caught by the colours in these African Daisies. Many of them had already faded and withered, but these two were still in quite good condition, and though the colour was beginning to fade, it was still attractive.



Quite a few of our summer flowers are beginning to fade, probably mainly due to the ongoing drought, though there are some signs of an early autumn as well. Yes, we have had a little rain, but so far this year far less than normal, and drought restrictions continue, and indeed might be tightened further.



Ian