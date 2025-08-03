Previous
African Daisies by fishers
Photo 3298

African Daisies

While wandering around the Homestead Park, my attention was caught by the colours in these African Daisies. Many of them had already faded and withered, but these two were still in quite good condition, and though the colour was beginning to fade, it was still attractive.

Quite a few of our summer flowers are beginning to fade, probably mainly due to the ongoing drought, though there are some signs of an early autumn as well. Yes, we have had a little rain, but so far this year far less than normal, and drought restrictions continue, and indeed might be tightened further.

Ian
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact