We woke this morning to strong winds and heavy rain showers, with warnings of stronger winds during the afternoon.

Fortunately we are close to the edge of the yellow alert area, so not too bad here in York, but Storm Floris has had a significant effect in Scotland, with winds of close to 100mph recorded.

Today's shot shows the Queen Elizabeth roses in our front garden, dancing in the wind, and seen through a rain streaked window. I rather liked the effect.

4th August 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
And where is my Hubby? On a yacht trying to teach in western Scotland!! ⛵️💨⛈️ Theory day in harbour methinks!!

I like your rose windswept ICM
August 4th, 2025  
