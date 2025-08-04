Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3299
Storm Floris
We woke this morning to strong winds and heavy rain showers, with warnings of stronger winds during the afternoon.
Fortunately we are close to the edge of the yellow alert area, so not too bad here in York, but Storm Floris has had a significant effect in Scotland, with winds of close to 100mph recorded.
Today's shot shows the Queen Elizabeth roses in our front garden, dancing in the wind, and seen through a rain streaked window. I rather liked the effect.
Ian
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3299
photos
93
followers
33
following
903% complete
View this month »
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
4th August 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
pink
,
storm
,
rose
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
And where is my Hubby? On a yacht trying to teach in western Scotland!! ⛵️💨⛈️ Theory day in harbour methinks!!
I like your rose windswept ICM
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I like your rose windswept ICM