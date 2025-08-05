Recently unveiled in North Street Gardens, York is this rather unusual community book exchange. The project, led by employee-volunteering charity York Cares, was delivered in partnership with City of York Council and funded through the Aviva Community Fund.
Designed to celebrate the rich history of the site, the book exchange has been handcrafted to look like the former Rowntree’s Cocoa Works factory, which once stood in the area. Nestle provided historic images of the factory to base the project on, and the structure was built by Western Wolds Men in Sheds.
North Street Gardens were created on land gifted to the city by the Joseph Rowntree Village Trust, and this book exchange design complements the long mural about Rowntrees posted last month ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2025-07-04 ).
Katharine took these two photos of the book exchange this morning, and they show two contrasting sides of the structure.