What Makes Thirsk Special

The yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again, with their summer display now to be seen in the Market Place, with the title 'What Makes Thirsk Special'. This has resulted in a wide range of different displays, showing features of the town, sports clubs, social clubs and a variety of other ideas.



I rather liked this post box topper of St Marys Church, which as well as being an important part of the community, is where the first yarnbombing in Thirsk took place for Remembrance Day in November 2016. As shown in this yarnbomb, there was a waterfall of poppies down the east end of the church, and along the walls of the churchyard.



Since then there have been numerous displays on a wide variety of themes, and although we haven't seen them all, we do try and have a trip to Thirsk for as many displays as possible. It is appropriate that this yarnbomb should be on display, since the display for Remembrance Day 2025 will mark 10 years of their efforts.



Ian