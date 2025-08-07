On the Green

A rather strange golf course this one, with the golfer on the green (which is yellow), and his ball quite close to the flag, but no hole to be seen!



A wonderful creation by the Thirsk yarnbombers, and reflection the local golf club, The Thirsk & Northallerton Golf Club, with its course on the southern edge of Thornton-le-Street, a short distance north of Thirsk.



What does impress me about this and many of the other creations is how well they stand upright, despite recent strong winds and heavy rain showers. No doubt the yarnbombers have learned some clever tricks to achieve this during their ten years of creating.



As well as their creations, the Thirsk Yarnbombers are active in their community in other ways. They raise funds for local charities, and they teach those interested in learning the basics of knitting and crocheting. They also support two wool shops close to the Market Place in what is a quite small community (total population of Thirsk and neighbouring Sowerby is less than 10,000).



Ian