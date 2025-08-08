Green Veined White Butterflies

Our trip to Thirsk wasn't just about the yarnbombing, even though it was very good. We walked the short distance into the neighbouring town of Sowerby, before walking back beside Cod Beck into Thirsk. Along the way in an area of scrub vegetationI spotted these two Green Veined White butterflies, busy mating.



This common butterfly prefers damp areas with lush vegetation, where its foodplant is found. It usually occurs in hedgerows, ditches, banks of rivers, lakes and ponds, damp meadows, moorland and woodland rides and edges. The butterfly can also be found in gardens but favours damp areas.



It was a good day for butterflies, we saw quite a few along our walk.



Ian