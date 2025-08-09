Red Admiral Butterfly

Katharine and I had an interesting trip yesterday, firstly to the Sutton Park estate in the village of Sutton on the Forest, to the north of York, and then to Easingwold.



This shot was taken towards the end of our time in Easingwold, in Millfield Park and shows a Red Admiral butterfly. The Red Admiral is an unmistakable garden visitor. This black and red beauty may be seen feeding on flowers on warm days all year-round in the UK, although they are most common in the summer and early autumn.



I think this is our first visit to Millfield Park in the warmer months of the year - we usually visit in winter, to enjoy its lovely network of dry footpaths when many other places are wet underfoot.



Ian



