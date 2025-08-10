Post Box Topper

Little Bo Peep has lost her sheep, but she does seem to have found a tractor! One of several examples of yarnbombing in Easingwold, and one of the reasons that we went to Easingwold after our visit to Sutton Park in Sutton on the Forest.



On our last Moorsbus trip we saw an interesting piece of yarnbombing on the market cross in the Market Place - the cross was covered with a yarnbomb of a long case clock, with a mouse on it, as in the nursery rhyme Hickory Dickory Dock. Although I took a photo from the bus it was a disappointing shot, and this was a chance for another shot. We discovered a series of yarnbombs on a nursery rhyme theme, and we were particularly impressed with this post box topper of Little Bo Peep.



Ian