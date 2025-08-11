Sutton Park

Although we have known about Sutton Park for quite a few years, last week was only our second visit there, the previous occasion being in August last year. Our visit last year included a guided tour of the house, which was very informative and full of interest. This year we decided to focus our attention on the gardens, since we didn't have enough time for a thorough look round last year.



I liked this view of the house from the garden. Sutton Park is an 18th-century Georgian English country house situated on the edge of the village of Sutton-on-the-Forest, North Yorkshire. It is approximately 10 miles north of York, in the ancient Forest of Galtres.



The house, a Grade I listed building, is only open to the public in August, while the gardens are open to the public during July and August. It is the residence of Sir Reginald Sheffield, 8th Baronet (father of Samantha Cameron, wife of the former Prime Minister David Cameron), and Lady Sheffield. It was used as a filming location for the house of Ann Walker in the BBC television series Gentleman Jack.



Ian