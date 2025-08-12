Previous
Water Lily by fishers
Water Lily

The heart of a water lily to be precise, in the canal pond on the lower terrace south of Sutton Park house.

Not too many water lily flowers to be seen, but I really liked this deep pink flower.

There are quite a variety of garden areas in Sutton Park. There are three terraces of relatively formal gardens south of the house, a woodland area with a wide mixture of types of tree, a walled garden (which includes an orchard), a kitchen garden and a recently restored fearnery, amongst others.

We really enjoyed our wander through the various gardens, and saw quite a bit more than on our last visit, since we had more time to stop and look.

Ian
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Photo Details

Lizzy Bean
I love the color & the narrative, as always. I hope you are well, Ian
August 12th, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Lovely colour!
August 12th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊👍
August 12th, 2025  
