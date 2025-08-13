Peacock Butterfly

Our Moorsbus trip at the weekend was in search of heather, but before that we had time to fill in Helmsley while waiting for our next bus. The timetable this year has a number of poor connections - the organisers struggled to find bus operators to run the services, so the timetable is something of a compromise. So, unless we are heading for Bilsdale / Cleveland there is a wait. We regularly walk towards the castle to fill the time, and we have a look at the allotment garden where there is a lovely flower display and which attracts a lot of pollinators.



On this occasion we found this brightly coloured peacock butterfly (also known as Aglais io, the European peacock) on an equally bright dahlia flower. Common throughout the UK and much of western Europe, this attractive butterfly is a lovely sight. The prominent eye spots are thought to be a defence mechanism to confuse predators.



The underside is quite a contrast, being dark brown / black and looking rather like decaying leaves.



This butterfly hibernates over winter before laying its eggs in early spring, in batches of up to 400 at a time. The favourite plants on which the eggs are laid are stinging nettle (Urtica dioica) and hop (Humulus lupulus), and the caterpillars feed on these plants as well.



The main part of the year to see these butterflies is early August to early October, though they can be seen as early in the year as March.



Ian