Our aim for our weekend Moorsbus trip was to see the heather in flower, and to enjoy an open moorland walk through the carpet of heather.



We took the bus to Hutton le Hole, one of our favourite moorland villages, and from there walked north onto Spaunton Moor. There is a footpath across the moor, gently rising for about 2 miles, and with a variety of lovely views along the way.



Sadly the heather was rather poor this year, with some of it fading before it has flowered, though there were some nice smaller patches to be seen, as in this shot.



Ling is one of the two main types of heather that are found in the Moors National Park. Bell Heather is the first to flower, usually in July and is quite a deep colour. The ling appears a few weeks later. The stems of ling are woody and coarse, sometimes clumped together and close to the ground in exposed areas. The delicate pink flowers grow loosely up the stem and the short, narrow leaves are in rows.



Historically, ling has been used for many purposes, such as fuel, fodder, building materials, thatch, packing and ropes. It was also used to make brooms, which is how it got its Latin name - Callunais derived from the Greek word meaning 'to brush'.



The main use of much heather moorland today is for grouse shooting. 12th August is the start of the grouse shooting season, so parts of the moor will be rather busier now than they were last week.



