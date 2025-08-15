Bell Heather

Towards the highest part of our Moorsbus walk on Spaunton Moor, there were still a few small patches of bell heather in flower, so here is a look at it, and you can immediately see the difference in colour between the ling in yesterday's photo, and the bell heather. The bell heather is a much stronger colour, and the flowers are bell shaped.



Most of the bell heather flowers have now faded - it tends to flower about a month earlier than the ling.



The moorland is incredibly dry. There are a few places along our path that are a bit muddy, right through the summer, but not this year, everywhere is dry. Sadly, there has been a serious fire on the Moors, several miles east of where we were walking, and the fire and rescue service has been kept very busy for several days.



So far a lot of heather and some areas of woodland have been affected, though it now seems to be under control. Several local farmers are cutting heather to create wind breaks to reduce the risk of the fire spreading, which remains a risk, as does the risk of new fires, particularly if people on the moors discard cigarette ends, or glass bottles, and especially those using disposable barbecues.



It is likely that the high fire risk will remain for some time, since there is little likelihood of rain in the near future.



Ian

