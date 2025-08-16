Spaunton Lodge

I mentioned on Thursday that a major use of the heather moorland is for red grouse shooting, which is allowed in England from 12th August and 10th December each year. It is a significant business, and this building, Spaunton Lodge, is one of the centres it operates from, with tracks north, west and east from it to various shooting locations.



Last weekend, on our walk over Spaunton Moor, after reaching the point furthest north of our walk we turned a short distance west along a shooters track where access was once banned, but which is now allowed under the rules of access land. We then turned south towards the boundary wall of the land around Spaunton Lodge, over a rather rough piece of land, before following the boundary wall towards the lane giving access to Spaunton Lodge, and I took this shot of the building from the south-south-east.



As you can see it is quite a large range of buildings, which are surrounded on three sides by trees which provide a wind break. The southern side is open and gives a view along the valley of Hutton Beck. The first shooting lodge was built here in 1770, and it was considerably extended in the 1850s for the Darley family.



The access lane is some 1.4 miles from the nearest public road, making it a rather remote location (by UK standards). We followed part of the driveway before turning onto a path through the heather back to Hutton le Hole.



