Heather Moorland

This is an example of how I like to see heather moorland, but I’ve had to go back in the photo archive to 2022 for this shot of Spaunton Moor. It is further east than our walk at the weekend, and the village of Lastingham can be seen on the left of the shot. Towards the right, above the heather, can be seen the roofs of buildings of Camomile Farm, and it was towards that farm that our path meandered. In the distance the land rises onto the Tabular Hills.



The heather was alive with the buzz of huge numbers of bees. Some beekeepers move their hives to the edge of the moor when the heather flowers. Heather honey is a particularly nice honey and this is part of the process of maximising production for what is very much a premium product.



There are several wooden structures in a line across this moor, and they are where shooters stand as the red grouse are driven towards them during a shoot.



I’ve only once seen a shoot from close quarters – I had to wait for a short time while red grouse were driven across the route I was following, before the shooters moved to another location. What I witnessed was much as I expected, except that I was surprised by how few of the birds driven towards the shooters were actually shot.



It wasn’t an activity that I would want to take part in, but it is the payments made by the shooters that enable the heather moorland to be looked after and maintained. Without considerable effort, much of the heather would be lost, as plants like bracken would spread and choke the heather. I would certainly miss views like that in this shot!



