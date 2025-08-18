Stone Statue

One of the nice things about living in York is that there is so much history to see and discover. I've lived in York for almost 55 years, moving here as a student, and there is still much more to discover about the place.
A post recently by Pat ( @pattyblue ) of a statue on the wall of the Registry office in Lichfield which had originally been created to be one of eight statues on a Boer War memorial in York, but which had been rejected, set me looking again at the York Boer War Memorial.
I haven't really looked closely at the statues before, so I took a series of photos of them. The one in this shot was the replacement for the one now in Lichfield. He carries a rope, with a grappling hook on the end of it. He is a specific type of sailor - a marine, and this was thought a more appropriate portrayal of a marine to place on the memorial.
When I got home after taking my photos, I discovered I only had seven different statues, when there were meant to be eight. Further research revealed that the memorial was struck by lightning in 1961, badly damaging the cross on top of the memorial and one of the sculptures. They were removed, and the statue location is now a blank space.
As I said, so much history to discover, and I'm looking forward to more discoveries in the future!
Hello Pat, I thought you might find this interesting, after your post 'Rejected' on 31st July.
Ian