Stonegrave Minster

Our Moorsbus trip last weekend took us to two places that we hadn't explored before. The bus took us to the small village of Stonegrave, which is south-east of Helmsley.



The main reason for our visit was to see the church, Stonegrave Minster, thought to be the smallest minster church in the country.



There has been a place of Christian worship on the site since 757 AD. The present building still has recognisable elements from the late Anglo-Saxon period in the west wall and door into the tower; early Norman (the two arches at the west end on the north side of the nave) late Norman (all other arches) 12th and 14th century (most of the Tower) 17th century (Laudian chancel screen and associated panelling) and then a complete Victorian external makeover which provided all the windows and stained glass, and new roof in 1865.



There are some fascinating carved stones in the church, including an almost complete Saxon wheelhead cross, a 13th-century tomb effigy thought to be that of Sir John de Stonegrave (d 1295) and a tomb effigy of Robert Thornton and his wife. Remarkable carvings which give a fascinating glimpse of life in earlier centuries.



Ian

