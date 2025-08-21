Former Railway Station, Hovingham

After our look around Stonegrave Minster, we enjoyed a walk through the countryside towards Hovingham. On the way we discovered a permissive route along a long disused railway route, now an attractive tree lined track, which we decided to follow. Our walk brought us to the northern edge of Hovingham, and the site of the old Hovingham Spa railway station.



This shot looks along the driveway towards what were the railway station buildings, and which are now a private house, named Urrard House. The railway track would have been behind the house.



The railway station opened on 19 May 1853. Regular passenger service ceased on 1 January 1931 but freight traffic and occasional special passenger trains continued until complete closure on 10 August 1964. It was part of the Thirsk and Malton rail route, which paralleled today's road between Hovingham to Malton. The station offices were incorporated in the stationmaster's house, a two-storey brick building at the centre of this photo.



Ian.