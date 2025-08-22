Hovingham School

After taking a photo of the old railway station, we had a cup of tea at a café on the green before beginning our exploration of some of the other interesting buildings in the village.



Most of the buildings in the central area of Hovingham village are built of stone. Some of them would have provided labour to the Hovingham Hall estate. A rather grand lodge that forms the entrance to the estate can be seen on the west side of the village. The estate has been in the ownership of the Worsley family since 1653. Sadly the Hall isn’t open to the public.



Quite close to the lodge is the village school, a rather grand ornate Victorian building. The school was founded in 1864 as a Church of England school, thanks to Lady Worsley, and it was extended in 1880 to accommodate primary age children. Sadly, in recent years pupil numbers have dropped, and the school was closed in 2023. The aim is to use the building for community purposes. Changes to the building are restricted because it is protected by a Grade 2 listing.



Ian