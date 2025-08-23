Hovingham Church

All Saints Church in Hovingham was originally built in the 11th Century, but has been changed a lot since then, particularly in 1860 when a major rebuild in a 13th century style. The oldest surviving part of the church is the tower.



The interior is attractive but relatively simple. Katharine took the left hand shot of the chancel, while I took the shot of the old stone cross. The layout of the chancel was updated in 1981, as a gift to the church by the Worsley family. Previously the altar had been immediately below the stained glass window. Choir stalls were removed and the altar moved forward. Unusually the altar cross is a 10th century carved stone cross, mounted in a wrought iron frame.



The crooss would originally have been mounted on a stone column in the open air, where worship would have taken place before the first building on this site. It would have been brightly painted. At some point the cross was used as a building stone when the church was being rebuilt, and it was removed from the building structure in 1925 when it was placed on display inside the church, before being placed in its current location in 1981.



Examples of ancient carved stones are not unusual. There are well over a hundred of them on display in various parts of the Isle of Man, for example. They are a fascinating glimpse of life hundreds of years ago. Not only do they reflect Christian belief but they sometimes reveal information about daily life, language and dress. I find them most interesting features, and have built up a collection of photos of them in a variety of different places.



Ian