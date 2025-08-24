Owl Sculptures, Newby Hall

The frequency of bus services to Ripon was increased last November, making it hourly, and since then we have been promising ourselves a visit to Newby Hall. There is a summer sculpture trail at the moment (which takes place every two years), so at last we had a trip, getting off the bus at Skelton on Ure.
It is around a mile to walk through the parkland of the Hall. It took us quite a while to follow the sculpture trail, with its display of 50 sculptures. We were pleased to find 49 of the sculptures, since some are a little hidden. The one we missed had been sold and a replacement hadn’t yet been installed.
There were some fascinating sculptures. Amongst those I particularly liked was this widely spaced group of owls, so I took individual shots of each owl to put them together in this collage.
They were created by Graham Anderton, and each owl is made from an old copper water cylinder.