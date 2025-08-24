Owl Sculptures, Newby Hall

The frequency of bus services to Ripon was increased last November, making it hourly, and since then we have been promising ourselves a visit to Newby Hall. There is a summer sculpture trail at the moment (which takes place every two years), so at last we had a trip, getting off the bus at Skelton on Ure.



It is around a mile to walk through the parkland of the Hall. It took us quite a while to follow the sculpture trail, with its display of 50 sculptures. We were pleased to find 49 of the sculptures, since some are a little hidden. The one we missed had been sold and a replacement hadn’t yet been installed.



There were some fascinating sculptures. Amongst those I particularly liked was this widely spaced group of owls, so I took individual shots of each owl to put them together in this collage.



They were created by Graham Anderton, and each owl is made from an old copper water cylinder.



Ian