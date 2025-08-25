Territorial Swans

I rather liked the action pose of these sculptures as one drives the other away. Birds were a popular theme at this year's Newby Hall sculpture trail with around ten of the sculptures featuring birds.



These swans were created by Clare Bigger, and made from stainless steel. Clare Bigger is a figurative sculptor who captures the spontaneity of movement in her work, using stainless steel to create contemporary, fluid forms and to bring a lightness and grace to her sculptures. She exhibits internationally, producing both private and public commissions featuring her two passions: sport and nature.



Ian