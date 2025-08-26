Previous
Wave by fishers
Wave

This was one of three sea related sculptures on the Newby Hall sculpture trail. My attention was caught by the stained glass interior of this sculpture, so here is a close-up of it.

The sculpture was created by Ros Walker, and made of grogged porcelain (a premium translucent porcelain clay, known for its exceptional plasticity and extremely white firing results), ceramic, and a stained glass panel. Ross Walker is a painting and ceramics artist based near Kirkham Abbey in North Yorkshire.

We have visitors this afternoon, so I will be rather later than usual catching up with and commenting on your photos.

Ian
Nigel Rogers ace
Fabulous
August 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So stunningly beautiful ! The structure and texture of the porcelain really enhances the beautiful stained glass panel depicting the sea and surf ! fav
August 26th, 2025  
