Wave

This was one of three sea related sculptures on the Newby Hall sculpture trail. My attention was caught by the stained glass interior of this sculpture, so here is a close-up of it.



The sculpture was created by Ros Walker, and made of grogged porcelain (a premium translucent porcelain clay, known for its exceptional plasticity and extremely white firing results), ceramic, and a stained glass panel. Ross Walker is a painting and ceramics artist based near Kirkham Abbey in North Yorkshire.



We have visitors this afternoon, so I will be rather later than usual catching up with and commenting on your photos.



Ian