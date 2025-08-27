Old Door

Away from the sculpture trail, there are a number of other interesting features to be seen in the gardens of Newby Hall, including this old door. It is rather substantially made, with strong metal strengthening and a very large bolt.



The door was from Newgate Prison in London, and led to the cell from which Jack Sheppard escaped, 30th August 1724.



Jack Sheppard was born in Stepney in 1702. He trained as a carpenter but this did not satisfy his desire for riches and he soon turned to theft and highway robbery. He rapidly became the epitome of the dashing highwayman to London's working poor. His numerous and ingenious prison escapes, notably from Newgate Prison, turned him into a popular hero - finally caught on 16th November 1724, 200,000 Londoners lined the streets to watch the open cart carrying him to Tyburn to be hanged.



Newgate, originally a gatehouse in the city wall became London's most notorious prison in the reign of Henry I; it was twice rebuilt, last used as a prison in 1881 and demolished in 1902. This door leading to Sheppard's cell was acquired out of interest by a Vyner ancestor of the Compton family (current owners of Newby Hall), and placed here in the late 19th century.



Information about the door and its history is from an information board on the wall beside the door.



Ian