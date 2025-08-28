Church Interior

On our walk between Newby Hall and Skelton on Ure, where the bus to York runs from, we passed the Church of Christ the Consoler, and who could resist having a look inside?



There was some impressive stone carvings, including the rather magnificent display above the chancel arch of Jesus ascends to heaven, watched by the disciples. The stained glass around the church was also rather good.



The origins of the church were rather unusual. Frederick Vyner was taken prisoner by Greek brigands in the neighbourhood of Athens April 11th 1870 and murdered by them April 21st. The Vyner family were the owners of the Newby Hall estate at the time. Before hearing that Frederick had died, a substantial sum of money had been raised to pay a ransom for him. After hearing of his death his mother Lady Mary Vyner determined that the unused funds would be used to construct a memorial church on her estate, and this Victorian Gothic Revival church built in the Early English style was the result.



Today it is cared for by the Churches Conservation Trust who have looked after it since 14 December 1991.



Ian