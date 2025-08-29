Previous
Roseberry Topping by fishers
Photo 3324

Roseberry Topping

I and others have posted shots of this impressive landmark several times, bit it is a while since I was this close to Roseberry Topping, on the northern edge of the North York Moors.

Our Moorsbus trip last weekend took us to Great Ayton, where we enjoyed a short walk with interesting views, although the visibility was rather disappointing. Our walk took us north east across fields, gradually gaining height, before a short sharp climb onto a relatively flat area with a super view north to the summit of Roseberry Topping. It isn't a high summit, with the top being only just over 1000 feet (320 metres) above sea level, but its dramatic shape dominates its surroundings. As you can see, the vegetation has been badly affected by the drought.

The popularity of Roseberry Topping can be seen in this shot, from the number of people at the summit to enjoy the views. It even merits a diversion from the main Cleveland Way long distance footpath to its summit and then back to the main route.

Our route didn't take us up to the summit, we headed instead towards Aireyholme Farm before a gradual descent on a quiet lane, then past Great Ayton railway station and back into Great Ayton. A short walk but full of interest and variety.

