Undercliffe Lodge by fishers
Photo 3325

Undercliffe Lodge

Shortly before our Moorsbus walk crossed the railway line at Great Ayton station last weekend, we passed this attractive little cottage, a lodge which guards the entrance drive to Undercliffe Hall. Undercliffe Hall is a rather grand building, but it can only be seen from a considerable distance, and which isn't visible from this side of the estate at all.

Katharine and I both loved the garden here at the lodge, with its lovely variety of plants and flowers, and which included a 'Narnia' lamp. Both garden and lodge building seemed very well cared for.

Ian
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
What a beautiful cottage
August 30th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
What a delightful cottage and the garden is beautiful
August 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a pretty cottage and garden. Love the Narnia lamp.
August 30th, 2025  
Lesley ace
A beautiful scene.
August 30th, 2025  
