Undercliffe Lodge

Shortly before our Moorsbus walk crossed the railway line at Great Ayton station last weekend, we passed this attractive little cottage, a lodge which guards the entrance drive to Undercliffe Hall. Undercliffe Hall is a rather grand building, but it can only be seen from a considerable distance, and which isn't visible from this side of the estate at all.



Katharine and I both loved the garden here at the lodge, with its lovely variety of plants and flowers, and which included a 'Narnia' lamp. Both garden and lodge building seemed very well cared for.



Ian