Railway Station, Great Ayton

Only a few yards away from the location of yesterday's shot, and what a contrast with the very basic railway station with it's distinct lack of facilities.



This railway station is on the route from Middlesborough to Whitby, and here the view is south-east towards Battersby Junction. Much of it is single track, with a few passing places along the way.



There are not many trains that call here - four in each direction on Sundays and six in each direction on weekdays. I was rather taken by surprise by the next train due shown on the information board - it was going all the way to Carlisle. Further investigation when we got home revealed that it is only on Sunday that a through train runs to Carlisle, during the rest of the week there would be a change of train along the route.



In the past, when even small stations like this would have staff, there were often attractive gardens. There are still a few planters here at Great Ayton, no doubt maintained by volunteers, but not on the scale that would have happened in the past.



Still, at least the railway station has survived when many other branch lines were closed in the 1950s and 1960s, though it was planned that this route would close. There were once four railway routes into Whitby, and all were planned to close, but as each closed the public opposition grew. Eventually this route was reprieved, with one of the main arguments being the route was well used by children getting to school in Whitby, and alternative road routes were poor and slow. Even now the school journeys strongly influence the timetable.



Ian