Scarborough Spa Express

Last week saw the last of this year's Scarborough Spa Express steam hauled special trains operated by Carnforth based West Coast Railways.



Sadly it hasn't been a great season. Of the five trains in the series, only two were steam hauled, two were hauled by vintage diesels and one was cancelled completely, and the problems were not due to the drought, but due to a fall out between West Coast Railways and the company that owns the steam locomotive planned to pull these trains.



This shot shows the locomotive 'Tangmere' as it begins to pull away from platform 5 at York on its way to Scarborough. It was one of a series of locomotives named after military airfields and Squadrons that were involved in the Battle of Britain. Tangmere was an RAF fighter station from 1918 until 1968. It is now a military aviation museum.



The unusual square casing around the boiler of this locomotive was one of a number of innovations introduced with these locomotive. The reason was to allow the locomotive to be cleaned at the same time as its carriages when the train passes through a carriage washing plant.



I'm away visiting Lucy and her family from tomorrow until next week, so I won't be posting a photo again until Wednesday next week. I suspect I am going to be kept very busy by our grandchildren while I am away! I look forward to catching up with all your photos when I get back home.



