Cormorant

Back from my trip to London to stay with Lucy and her family, I now have the interesting task of sorting out all the photos that I took. I had a lovely time, and thoroughly enjoyed myself. While I was there, our youngest grandson had his first day at school. He went with a smile and returned home with an even bigger smile! His sister is at the same school, which I'm sure helped, though they didn't see each other during the day.



Today's shot shows a cormorant perched on a mooring post in the water near the edge of the River Thames, beside Wandsworth Park. At times my visit almost seemed like a tour of parks in south-west London - there are some lovely open spaces to explore.



The cormorant can often be seen standing with its wings open like this. Unlike most waterfowl, cormorant feathers are not highly water-repellent, which allows them to dive deeper without the buoyancy from air trapped in their feathers. This wettable plumage, however, means they must spend time on land, sunning their wings to dry them and help the cormorants to warm up.



Ian