Thames Path

The Thames Path is a long distance walking trail, following England’s best known river for 185.2miles (298 km) as it meanders from its source in the Cotswolds through several rural counties and on through the heart of London.



I have in the past walked quite long sections of it in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, but it wasn't until Lucy moved to London that I began to explore the Thames Path through the city. It is a fascinating mix of countryside, parkland, housing, docks and industry, and is far more interesting than I anticipated.



This short section runs along the edge of Wandsworth Park, heading upstream, and looking to the west-north-west below a lovely arch of trees. There are good views along the river here (including the cormorants featured in yesterday's post), and a number of features worth seeing in the park.



Though not obvious in this shot, this wide path is well used by walkers, runners and cyclists. The path is also well provided with benches to sit and enjoy the views and the activities of others passing by.



Ian