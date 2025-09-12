Grey Heron

The grey heron almost caught me by surprise since it was well camouflaged against the vegetation as it stood at the edge of Beverley Brook, close to a footbridge that I was crossing, onto Barnes Green in south-west London. It was lovely to see this quite tame bird in the heart of a busy part of the city.



Grey Herons are unmistakeable - tall, with long legs, a long beak and grey, black and white feathering. They are native throughout temperate Europe and Asia, and also parts of Africa.



Grey Herons eat lots of fish, but also small birds such as ducklings, small mammals like voles and amphibians. After harvesting, grey herons can sometimes be seen in fields, looking for rodents.



The area around Barnes Green and Barnes Pond still has something of the feel of a village, despite the village having been swallowed by the growth of London quite a few years ago.



Our grandson was quite impressed to see the heron - and even more impressed when we got to the pond and a swan was shedding feathers that he could collect.



He was also keen to continue our walk since he knew that on the way back to his home we would have time to call at the childrens play area and he could amuse himself there for a while. So, two days in London, two parks for our grandson to enjoy!



Ian