King George's Park, Wandsworth

Another day in London, and another park, this time King George's Park in Wandsworth. Lucy and her son and daughter, and I travelled there on the bus. Lucy's husband joined us later.



This park was new to me. There are lots of sports fields, and other areas are gardens. There are some nice views around the long narrow lake, and the park has some interesting history.



King George's Park in Wandsworth was established as the Ferndown Recreation Ground and was designed by Percy Cane, opening in 1923 after being built by unemployed soldiers. The park was officially named in honour of King George V, who had opened it. In the aftermath of World War II nearly 100 prefabricated houses were constructed in the middle of the park, providing homes to roughly 400 people. The buildings remained for 18 years before their eventual removal, at which point the land was returned to the park.



Perhaps one of the more unusual events to happen in this park was in June 1952 when officers of Special Branch arrested Soviet agent William Martin Marshall.



Our grandchildren had a wonderful time here - there were two play areas, with one close to the northern entrance to the park, and a much larger, more adventurous one on the eastern side of the park. It was lovely watching the grandchildren playing - something I don't see too often since they live so far away.



Ian