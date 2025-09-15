Library, Bishops Palace, Fulham

Monday last week was my last full day in London, and was one of those family landmark days, with Lucy's son having his first day at school. He was full of enthusiasm, and first in the queue to go into class.



Lucy and her husband have done a great job preparing him for school, but it was a slightly odd day for them. We went into Putney for lunch by the riverside, before crossing Putney Bridge to Bishops Park. For the first time on my visit there was no urgent need to find a play area, so we went into Bishops Palace, once home to the Bishops of London.



Since my last visit in 2017 there have been quite a few changes to displays. This shot shows the library, which used to be where the shop was located. Now it looks a little sad and empty. The portraits above the bookshelves are of various former Bishops of London.



Later in the afternoon Lucy and her husband collected their son from school, and he was full of enthusiasm at the end of his first day. Only 1/3 of the children were there on Monday, with another third to attend for the first time on Tuesday and the final third on Wednesday, so our grandson had to wait until Thursday for his second full day at school, this time with all his classmates. He was just as enthusiastic then.



Ian