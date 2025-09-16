It was that kind of weekend.....

Yes, the weather has changed and rain showers with lower temperatures has become the 'new normal'. That was a shame since we had three trips planned, with the first on Friday. A short bus ride took us to the village of Newton on Ouse, where the bus driver wished us good look as the heavy rain poured down when we got off the bus. We stayed under the bus shelter for a few minutes until the rain eased, and then we walked around the corner and into the local church for a look round. By the time our walk proper started, the rain had gone.



It is about a mile to Beningbrough Hall, and there is a lovely permissive footpath through the parkland associated with the house. We got their without more rain, though we could see tainfall in the distance.



After a good look around the house and gardens, we walked back along the same path that we followed to get there. This shot was taken on the return walk of one of several rain showers that we saw along the way. Fortunately we didn't have an encounter with any of the showers, and as we caught the bus home we felt quite relieved that our only encounter with rain had been during those few minutes in the morning when we had arrived at Newton on Ouse.



Ian