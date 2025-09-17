Drawing Room, Beningbrough Hall

Beningborough Hall was the objective of our walk from Newton on Ouse last Friday, and this shot shows the eastern part of the drawing room. For several years the house was closed to visitors, while restoration work to the building took place.



I didn't notice when I took the shot, but one of the paintings in the centre of the shot has been covered over. I have no idea why. Its a pity I didn't notice at the time, I could have asked one of the room stewards why.



Beningbrough Hall is a large Baroque mansion near the village of Beningbrough, North Yorkshire, and overlooks the River Ouse.



It has baroque interiors, cantilevered stairs, wood carving and central corridors which run the length of the house. Externally the house is a red-brick Baroque mansion with a grand drive running to the main frontage and a walled garden, The house is home to changing exhibitions on the first floor art gallery and stories of the estate on the ground floor.



The Hall is set in extensive grounds and is separated from them by a ha-ha (a sunken wall) to prevent sheep and cattle entering the Hall's gardens or the Hall itself. The gardens are undergoing a redesign by garden designer Andy Sturgeon. One of the new gardens opened last year is a Mediterranean garden.



Ian