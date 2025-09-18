Goddards Gardens, York

The house Goddards was the family home of Noel Goddard Terry, a managing director of the Terry's of York chocolate company. The Arts and Crafts-style house was built for Noel and his wife Kathleen in the late 1920s and is now cared for by the National Trust. The house itself is used as National Trust offices, but the gardens are open for visitors. Our visit last Saturday was part of the National Heritage Open Days taking place until the 21st September.



The gardens are a varied and attractive mix, but the area shown in this shot is perhaps my favourite, with the rockery and pond, and a large variety of plants. Sadly at the moment the pond, like many other water bodies, is affected by algae growth, probably made much worse by our drought.



This was another day with overcast skies and a risk of rain, but once again we managed to avoid it. At last the rain is starting to refil the reservoirs. The latest Yorkshire Water reservoirs report shown the first increase in water held since January, with reservoirs 30.8% full compared with 30.6% a week ago. We have a long way to go before water restrictions are lifted.



Ian