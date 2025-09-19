Trumpet Pitcher Plant

We found this rather attractive plant in the greenhouse in the lower part of the gardens at Goddards. My plant identifier says it is a trumpet pitcher plant (sarracenia).



They are North American carnivorous plants that use modified, lidded, tubular leaves to trap and digest insects for nutrients. They thrive in full sun, wet, acidic soil conditions, and require a cold winter dormancy period. These easy-to-grow plants come in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, including green, red, yellow, and white.



They are native to indigenous to the eastern seaboard of the United States, Texas, the Great Lakes area and southeastern Canada, with most varieties occurring only in the south-east United States.



Ian