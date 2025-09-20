All the Fun of the Fair

At least, the people of Stokesley could look forward to all the fun of the fair, once all the rides were erected. The fair forms the prelude to Stokesley agricultural show which was taking place today, 20th September. The fair was scheduled to run from Wednesday 17th September and finish today.



Our Moorsbus trip last Sunday involved a walk from Great Ayton to Stokesley, and then a little time to look round Stokesley. We were quite surprised at the scale of the fair being erected, and the huge amout of hard work being done by the crews of the vatious rides. The rides for youngsters were on West Green, with incresingly adventurous rides further along High Street towards College Square.



Sadly, by the time we pass through Stokesley tomorrow, the fair and agricultural show will be over for another year.



I clearly remember the excitement of the fair when I was a youngster, with a large fair at the end of October each year in Rotherham. It was the first opportunity in the lead-up to Christmas to see Father Christmas, but many people, including my parents, thought it far too early to start looking forward to Christmas!



Ian