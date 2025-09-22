Lanterns

Known as either Chinese or Japanese Lanterns, we found these in a garden near the castle in Helmsley as we made our first stop on our latest Moorsbus adventure. It had evolved into a quite complicated day of activities, but I'm pleased to say that the various buses we used were all on time, so that kept everything running to plan.



We had just 37 minutes in Helmsley before catching the bus to Sutton Bank. Visibility was forecast to be excellent, so ideal for enjoying the views.



This garden is one that we have looked at several times between buses. The 37 mins before our connection doesn't give much time to do a lot, but this garden and its progress through the summer has been fascinating to watch. Other photos of the garden and its plants have featured before in our project.



Ian