Our second call on our Moorsbus journey at the weekend was to Sutton Bank, where we had just under an hour before our next bus. We planned to take photos of views across the Vale of York towards the Pennines, since the weather forecast was for excellent visibility. We could make out places like Great Whernside, which is 32.3 miles (52km) to the west of Sutton Bank. However, there was still a little haze which made the photos a little disappointing.
However on our way across the courtyard of the visitor centre, Katharine spotted this ammonite fossil on a large boulder near the entrance, beautifully highlighted by the sun. Ammonites were shelled cephalopods that died out about 66 million years ago. Fossils of them are found all around the world, sometimes in very large concentrations.
Time then for our next bus ride, north up Bilsdale and east to Guisborough.
Yesterday afternoon we had the good fortune to spend time with Dorothy ( @illinilass ) who has been staying in York for a few days. We explored some of the quieter hidden corners of York city centre, and had refreshments at a cafe that was new to me, but which Katharine had been in before. Dorothy has posted a photo of our 365ers meet up - https://365project.org/illinilass/365/2025-09-22