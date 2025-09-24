Square in Guisborough

Our next calling place on our Moorsbus trip at the weekend was at Guisborough, a lovely town with lots of interesting history.



On this occasion it was only a quite short visit, and much of the time was spent in the grounds of the priory. There are only quite limited remains of the priory, but the Gisborough Priory Project who currently rin the sight have done a great deal of work in the gardens, making them a lovely place to explore, or just to sit and enjoy.



Just outside the entrance to the priory grounds is this view of a square that I have long thought attractive. The priory is behind me, the church, currently covered in scaffolding is to my right. Ahead lies a pub, cafe and other shops around the square. Its just a shame that there is so much traffic passing through it.



Ian