Silver Lining

Our next stop on our Moorsbus travels was at Rievaulx Abbey, where we are often known to frequent the tea rooms.



On this occasion it was such a nice day that we had take-out drinks and went to sit amongst the abbey ruins, enjoying the sunshine and occasional clouds passing over.



Only one more weekend of Moorsbus, and we are planning to visit a different part of the Moors then, so most of the places we visited last weekend we won't have chance to visit again until next year. The good news for next year is that the organisers are planning to extend the season from 5 months to six months, which is a positive development.



Ian