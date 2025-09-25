Previous
Silver Lining by fishers
Photo 3344

Silver Lining

Our next stop on our Moorsbus travels was at Rievaulx Abbey, where we are often known to frequent the tea rooms.

On this occasion it was such a nice day that we had take-out drinks and went to sit amongst the abbey ruins, enjoying the sunshine and occasional clouds passing over.

Only one more weekend of Moorsbus, and we are planning to visit a different part of the Moors then, so most of the places we visited last weekend we won't have chance to visit again until next year. The good news for next year is that the organisers are planning to extend the season from 5 months to six months, which is a positive development.

Ian
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact