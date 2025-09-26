Christmas is Almost Here!

That is if you believe a number of shops, with their Christmas displays already in their windows.



This shot was taken in Helmsley on last weekend's Moorsbus trip. There is a late afternoon 30 minute stop there on the way home, to comply with driver's working hours.



We sometimes take the opportunity to do a little window shopping, often in Borogate. The shop in this shot, 'The Ginger Bear' often has interesting displays. Earlier in the summer I posted a shot of a Tin Man family that was on display outside this shop. But now they are ready for Christmas. I'm afrais I'm a long way from being in the Christmas, so no more Christmas photos from me for at least another two months. Lets enjoy autumn first!



Ian