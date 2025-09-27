Staying Home, Staying Safe

As part of the recent Heritage Open Days, where free admission was available to a large number of heritage buildings throughout England, we had a visit to the Quilters Guild in York.



For several years there was a Quilt Museum in York, on Peasholme Green, but sady it closed to the public a while ago and the large upstairs room where the display was exhibited has found a new use. A small part of the collection was on display in a downstairs room as part of Heritage Open Days a couple of weeks ago, so my camera was kept busy recording the quilts on display.



The text displayed with this lovely cheerful piece of work reads "Group Quilt, made by members of The Quilters' Guild and organised and started by Linda Bilsborrow during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 Pandemic in May 2020. The project encouraged Guild members to create their own house block, sign their name on the back, and to submit their block with written experiences of their lives during the lockdown as a record of this unusual and unprecedented time. The quilt consists of 206 house blocks, each individual and unique to the maker, and has a central dedicated with the Guild Logo, a rainbow (the symbol drawn and placed in windows across the U.K. for hope and positivity) and the phrase 'The Quilters' Guild - Staying Home, Staying Safe 2020'."



Ian