Yorke 1611

I love maps, and can frequently be found exploring somewhere new with a map - before we even set off!



This lovely old map was on display at the Quilters Guild in York. I thought it a wonderful piece of quilting, showing the city of York as it was in 1611, still largely confined within the medieval city walls.



The notes accompanying this read "The design of this piece is a quilted map of the historic city of York inspired by John Speedwell’s map of the walled city in the early 1600s. The artist intended it to describe the main features of the city that survive today, and show the beginnings of what is now a great and flourishing city, celebrating the permanence of the main features of York. The artist used hand dyed fabrics and the quilt was machine pieced, machine quilted and uses fused appliqué." It was created by Alicia Merrett in 2012.



Ian