Classic and Cool

A very intricate piece of modern quilting on display at the Quilters Guild in York, as part of the recent Heritage Open Days event.



The notes accompanying this read "Contemporary quilt featuring famous London landmarks and buildings within a circular twisted mosaic medallion, including St. Paul’s Cathedral, The London Eye, the British Museum and the Gherkin (30 St. Mary Axe). It was made using raw edge appliqué, machine quilting and embroidery, and won The Quilters' Guild Challenge at the Festival of Quilts in 2005, sponsored by Bernina."



This quilt was created by Jill Packer in 2005.



Ian