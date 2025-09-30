Previous
Twins by fishers
Photo 3349

Twins

It was the North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam gala at the weekend, with several visiting locomotives from other railways and a more intensive timetable than usual.

These two locomotives spent much of the first day working together, either coupled together or with one at each end of their train. Here they were briefly side by side as the one on the left was about to take on water.

Both locomotives were built at the workshops in Brighton, in 1954 and 1956. They had relatively short working lives, but both were preserved.

80078 normally works on the Mid-Norfolk Railway, while 80116 is really 80136 in disguise, and is a regular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. The temporary number change was to commemorate locomotive 80116, a locomotive that operated in this area for many years, and which was the last steam locomotive to haul a train from Middlesbrough to Whitby West Cliff station.

Ian
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...A twofer. I like the steam and the people in this great shot.
September 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact