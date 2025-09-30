Twins

It was the North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam gala at the weekend, with several visiting locomotives from other railways and a more intensive timetable than usual.



These two locomotives spent much of the first day working together, either coupled together or with one at each end of their train. Here they were briefly side by side as the one on the left was about to take on water.



Both locomotives were built at the workshops in Brighton, in 1954 and 1956. They had relatively short working lives, but both were preserved.



80078 normally works on the Mid-Norfolk Railway, while 80116 is really 80136 in disguise, and is a regular on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway. The temporary number change was to commemorate locomotive 80116, a locomotive that operated in this area for many years, and which was the last steam locomotive to haul a train from Middlesbrough to Whitby West Cliff station.



Ian