Taking on Water

Another rather smaller tank engine compared to those on yesterday's post, and this shot illustrates one of the limitations of the rank engine, with the need to regularly tale on water. A tender engine has large water and coal storage capacity on its tender, while the tank engine has limited water storage in tanks on the side of the boiler, and limited coal storage at the rear of the cab.



Here, this engine has stopped beside the water crane, and the large flexible hose has been swung round towards the water tank on the locomotive.



This locomotive made a long journey to get to Pickering for the steam gala. It is normally based on the Isle of Wight steam railway and made the journey north on a road trailer.



At one time there would often have been a locomotive repainted to represent 'Thomas the Tank Engine' at steam galas, which was very popular with youngsters, but that has almost completely stopped now. Increasing costs of licensing the use of the Thomas brand, and the insistance by the brand owner that all staff working on the line should have DBS (criminal record) checks, as a child protection requirment, has largely brought it to an end.



This locomotive was built in the early 1950s to an LMS design, and withdrawn from service in 1966. Like so many other steam locomotives it was sent for scrapping. It ended up at a scrapyard in Barry, South Wales, where it stood for several years. Like many locomotives sent to that scrapyard it was bought by preservationists and has since been at several preservation centres. It wasn't finally restored until 2017, and it now gives a lovely reminder of what a typical branch line locomotive would look like.



Ian