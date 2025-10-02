Below Pickering Station Roof

A third visiting steam locomotive to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway is this tender fitted locomotive, visiting from the Great Central Railway, another preserved railway in the English Midlands.



This scene has changed a great deal in recent years. Pickering railway station, like many in the area, had a roof over the tracks. It was removed in 1952 because it was said to have become unsafe due to corrosion. The railway passed into the hands of railway preservationists following its closure by British Railways in the 1960s, and eventually their attention turned to replacing the station roof, which was completed in 2011.



Great attention has also been paid to platform furniture and signs, to give a historically accurate scene.



The locomotive was built in the early 1950s and withdrawn from service in 1966, being sent to the same scrapyard as the locomotive shown in yesterday's photo. It was bought from there for preservation in 1973, but it wouldn't be until 2004 that it was restored and could be used on the Great Central Railway.



Ian